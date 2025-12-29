Sensex slumps 270 pts; IT shares decline for 4th day

In the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex dropped 270.39 points or 0.32% to 84,772.03. The Nifty 50 index lost 74.40 points or 0.29% to 25,967.90.
The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index fell 0.51%, while the S&P BSE Small-Cap index declined 0.60%.
The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 1,465 shares rose and 2,670 shares fell. A total of 229 shares were unchanged.
Derivatives:
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rallied 5.79% to 9.68. The Nifty 30 December 2025 futures were trading at 25,996, at a premium of 28.1 points as compared with the spot at 25,967.90.
The Nifty option chain for the 30 December 2025 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 339 lakh contracts at the 26,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 230.2 lakh contracts was seen at 26,000 strike price.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty IT index fell 0.63% to 38,330.30. The index declined 2.93% in the four consecutive trading session.
Persistent Systems (down 1.4%), Oracle Financial Services Software (down 1.18%), Mphasis (down 0.93%), Tata Consultancy Services (down 0.83%), Infosys (down 0.7%), HCL Technologies (down 0.66%), Coforge (down 0.29%) and Wipro (down 0.17%) declined.
On the other hand, LTIMindtree (up 0.7%), Tech Mahindra (up 0.34%) added.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Siyaram Recycling Industries added 2.47% after it has secured a significant order from The Supreme Industries, Jalgaon (F) MDP, for the supply of 1/2" female insert (new modified) and female insert 1/2" CPVC/aqua topper.
Larsen & Toubro (L&T) rose 0.40%. The company announced that its transportation infrastructure business vertical has secured a significant order for Hyderabad Greenfield Radial Road.
Coforge rose 0.11%. The company said that it has signed definitive agreements to acquire Encora, an AI native firm born in the Silicon Valley with deep strengths across AI driven engineering underlaid by Cloud and Data.
