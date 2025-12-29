Sensex slumps 270 pts; IT shares decline for 4th day

The headline equity benchmarks traded with minor losses in early afternoon trade. The Nifty traded below 26,000 level. IT shares extended losses fourth consecutive trading session.

In the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex dropped 270.39 points or 0.32% to 84,772.03. The Nifty 50 index lost 74.40 points or 0.29% to 25,967.90.

The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index fell 0.51%, while the S&P BSE Small-Cap index declined 0.60%.

The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 1,465 shares rose and 2,670 shares fell. A total of 229 shares were unchanged.

Derivatives:

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rallied 5.79% to 9.68. The Nifty 30 December 2025 futures were trading at 25,996, at a premium of 28.1 points as compared with the spot at 25,967.90.

The Nifty option chain for the 30 December 2025 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 339 lakh contracts at the 26,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 230.2 lakh contracts was seen at 26,000 strike price. Buzzing Index: The Nifty IT index fell 0.63% to 38,330.30. The index declined 2.93% in the four consecutive trading session. Persistent Systems (down 1.4%), Oracle Financial Services Software (down 1.18%), Mphasis (down 0.93%), Tata Consultancy Services (down 0.83%), Infosys (down 0.7%), HCL Technologies (down 0.66%), Coforge (down 0.29%) and Wipro (down 0.17%) declined. On the other hand, LTIMindtree (up 0.7%), Tech Mahindra (up 0.34%) added.