Euro speculative net longs climb to two year high

Large currency speculators in the Euro futures market climbs to a two year high, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) that began releasing delayed data following brief period of US shutdown. The non-commercial futures contracts of Euro futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 144903 contracts in the data reported through December 16, 2025. This was a weekly addition of 6115 net long contracts.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News