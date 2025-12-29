Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Arfin India secures order worth Rs 321 cr from Diamond Power Infrastructure

Arfin India secures order worth Rs 321 cr from Diamond Power Infrastructure

Image
Last Updated : Dec 29 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Arfin India has received an order from Diamond Power Infrastructure for the supply of product - aluminium sector conductor.

The order is for an aggregate quantity of 11,000 MT, valued at approximately Rs 321 crore, exclusive GST, to be executed over a period of eleven months, commencing from January, 2026 to November, 2026. This amounts to a monthly supply of around 1,000 MT, with a value of approximately Rs 29.20 crore, exclusive GST, per month.

The Arlin India had previously received an order from same customer for 1,000 MT valued at approximately Rs 29.20 crore, exclusive GST. This repeat order further reinforces the Company's market presence and its long-term association with the customers.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sangam India ties up with IB Vogt Solar India for 27 MWp solar power plant

Bonlon Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Euro speculative net longs climb to two year high

Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Muthoot Microfin's AUM crosses Rs 13,000 crore-mark

First Published: Dec 29 2025 | 12:35 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story