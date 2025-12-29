Arfin India secures order worth Rs 321 cr from Diamond Power Infrastructure

Arfin India has received an order from Diamond Power Infrastructure for the supply of product - aluminium sector conductor.

The order is for an aggregate quantity of 11,000 MT, valued at approximately Rs 321 crore, exclusive GST, to be executed over a period of eleven months, commencing from January, 2026 to November, 2026. This amounts to a monthly supply of around 1,000 MT, with a value of approximately Rs 29.20 crore, exclusive GST, per month.

The Arlin India had previously received an order from same customer for 1,000 MT valued at approximately Rs 29.20 crore, exclusive GST. This repeat order further reinforces the Company's market presence and its long-term association with the customers.