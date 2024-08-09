Sensex spurts 714 pts; auto shares in demand

The domestic equity benchmarks traded with significant gains in morning trade. The Nifty traded above the 24,300 level. Auto shares gained after declining in the previous trading session. At 10:30 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was up 713.89 points or 0.89% to 79,602.98. The Nifty 50 index added 215.05 points or 0.89% to 24,332.05. In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index added 0.84% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 0.75%. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,329 shares rose and 1,228 shares fell. A total of 170 shares were unchanged.

Results today:

Info Edge (India) (up 1.96%), Aarti Industries (up 0.82%), Alkem Laboratories (up 0.14%), Shipping Corporation of India (up 1.10%), SJVN (up 0.79%), Trent (up 2.33%), Bajaj Consumer Care (up 1.11%), Bharat Dynamics (up 1.81%), Bengal & Assam Co (down 0.13%), Berger Paints India (up 0.81%), Cesc (up 0.94%), Cholamandalam Financial Holdings (up 0.39%), Concord Biotech (up 1.26%), Electronics Mart India (up 2.35%), Engineers India (down 0.50%), General Insurance Corporation of India (up 0.84%), Grasim Industries (up 2.54%), Honasa Consumer (down 3.96%), Inox India (up 0.09%), Jubilant Foodworks (up 0.58%), Kolte-Patil Developers (up 0.70%), C.E. Info Systems (up 0.58%), MMTC (up 0.54%), Prism Johnson (up 0.87%) will announced their quarterly earnings later today.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Auto index added 1.70% to 25,342.10. The index shed 0.11% in the past trading session.

Eicher Motors (up 4.33%), Tata Motors (up 3.15%), Bharat Forge (up 2.71%), Ashok Leyland (up 2.66%), Tata Motors-DVR (up 2.58%), Samvardhana Motherson International (up 2.56%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 2.06%), TVS Motor Company (up 1.36%), Bosch (up 1.22%) and Bajaj Auto (up 1.11%) advanced.

On the other hand, Apollo Tyres (down 2.85%), MRF (down 1.92%) declined.

Eicher Motors jumped 4.47% after the companys consolidated net profit jumped 19.94% to Rs 1,101.46 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 918.34 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations increased 10.2% YoY to Rs 4,393.05 crore during the quarter.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Biocon fell 1.14%. The companys consolidated net profit surged to Rs 1,135 crore in Q1 FY25 as against 94 crore posted in corresponding quarter last fiscal. Revenue increased marginally to Rs 3,433 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 3,423 crore in Q1 FY24.

SAIL declined 2.23% after the companys consolidated net profit declined 62% to Rs 81.78 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 212.48 crore posted in Q1 FY24. Revenue fell 1.5% YoY to Rs 23,998 crore during the quarter. The company reported an exceptional loss of Rs 312 crore in the current quarter, mainly on the back of allowances payable to executive employees.

