Auto shares gain

Auto stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the BSE Auto index rising 988.27 points or 1.75% at 57376.38 at 09:41 IST. Among the components of the BSE Auto index, Eicher Motors Ltd (up 3.89%), Tata Motors Ltd (up 3.47%),Ashok Leyland Ltd (up 2.88%),Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd (up 2.77%),Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (up 2.62%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Cummins India Ltd (up 2.3%), TVS Motor Company Ltd (up 1.76%), Bajaj Auto Ltd (up 1.24%), Hero MotoCorp Ltd (up 1.23%), and Exide Industries Ltd (up 1.14%). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp On the other hand, Apollo Tyres Ltd (down 2.49%), and MRF Ltd (down 1.13%) moved lower.

At 09:41 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 546.7 or 1.03% at 53739.42.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 155.97 points or 0.97% at 16242.07.

The Nifty 50 index was up 276.8 points or 1.15% at 24393.8.

The BSE Sensex index was up 939.3 points or 1.19% at 79825.52.

On BSE,2406 shares were trading in green, 610 were trading in red and 98 were unchanged.

