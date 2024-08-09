Arshad Nadeem 'like our son': Neeraj Chopra's mother praises Pak winner



Chopra finished with a best throw of 89.45 metres at the event, which took place at the national stadium of France—Stade de France.

“For us, silver is also like gold…,” Chopra’s mother said, noting that he had been facing injuries ahead of the Olympics. “The one who got the gold (Arshad Nadeem) is also like our son,” Devi told ANI.

More From This Section

Neeraj Chopra's first reaction after silver medal in Paris

Meanwhile, Chopra, in his first reaction after the competition, praised his Pakistani opponent, saying, “…today was Arshad's day….” He also spoke about his own performance and shortcomings and added that he would work on improving his game ahead.

“Our national anthem may not have been played today, but it will definitely be played somewhere else in the future…,” the athlete remarked.

With Chopra’s silver, India’s medal tally at Paris Olympics stands at five

With Chopra’s victory, India’s medal tally at the Paris Olympics stands at five, with one silver and four bronze medals. On Thursday, the Indian men's hockey team also earned their Olympic medal with a historic bronze medal victory, taking down Spain at Paris' iconic Yves-du-Manoir Stadium.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among the earliest to congratulate Chopra on his victory.

“Neeraj Chopra is excellence personified!…” PM Modi said, congratulating the track and field athlete for his silver medal.

In a separate post, he also heaped praise on the hockey team, noting that their feat will be cherished for generations to come. The Paris Olympics victory marked the hockey team’s second consecutive medal at the Olympics.