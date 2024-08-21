SEPC Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Century Textiles & Industries Ltd, Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd, PNB Housing Finance Ltd and Just Dial Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 21 August 2024. Century Textiles & Industries Ltd, Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd, PNB Housing Finance Ltd and Just Dial Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 21 August 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp SEPC Ltd surged 12.33% to Rs 21.41 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 66.1 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19.57 lakh shares in the past one month.

Century Textiles & Industries Ltd soared 9.46% to Rs 2353.9. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 63040 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13041 shares in the past one month.

Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd spiked 8.50% to Rs 187. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.21 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.01 lakh shares in the past one month.

PNB Housing Finance Ltd spurt 8.41% to Rs 878.75. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 143.62 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18.26 lakh shares in the past one month.

Just Dial Ltd rose 8.39% to Rs 1372.75. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.24 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 32121 shares in the past one month.

