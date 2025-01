Seshasayee Paper & Boards consolidated net profit declines 75.89% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 8.90% to Rs 431.33 crore

Net profit of Seshasayee Paper & Boards declined 75.89% to Rs 16.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 68.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 8.90% to Rs 431.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 473.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.431.33473.471.7718.5227.20101.7415.9590.9616.6368.98

