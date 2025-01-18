Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Jio Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 0.33% in the December 2024 quarter

Jio Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 0.33% in the December 2024 quarter

Jan 18 2025
Sales rise 5.98% to Rs 438.35 crore

Net profit of Jio Financial Services rose 0.33% to Rs 294.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 293.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 5.98% to Rs 438.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 413.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales438.35413.61 6 OPM %71.4977.38 -PBDT382.98386.90 -1 PBT377.22381.49 -1 NP294.78293.82 0

Jan 18 2025

