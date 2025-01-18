Jio Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 0.33% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.98% to Rs 438.35 crore

Net profit of Jio Financial Services rose 0.33% to Rs 294.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 293.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 5.98% to Rs 438.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 413.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.

