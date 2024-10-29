ECS Biztech reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 23.33% to Rs 0.46 crore

Net profit of ECS Biztech remain constant at Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 23.33% to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.0.460.6010.878.330.050.050.040.040.040.04

