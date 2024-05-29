Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shakti Press reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.55 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Shakti Press reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.55 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 9:23 AM IST
Sales rise 22.06% to Rs 3.32 crore

Net loss of Shakti Press reported to Rs 0.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 22.06% to Rs 3.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 22.58% to Rs 0.48 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 39.86% to Rs 11.58 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales3.322.72 22 11.588.28 40 OPM %3.0136.03 -19.6027.05 - PBDT-0.250.80 PL 1.331.56 -15 PBT-0.550.37 PL 0.480.62 -23 NP-0.550.37 PL 0.480.62 -23

