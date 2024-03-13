Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shakti Pumps bags Rs 73-cr order from HAREDA

Shakti Pumps bags Rs 73-cr order from HAREDA

Last Updated : Mar 13 2024 | 12:04 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Shakti Pumps (India) announced that it has received work order worth Rs 73.32 crore from Haryana Renewable Energy Department (HAREDA) for supply of 2,130 pumps under KUSUM 3 scheme.

The order includes supply, installation and commissioning of solar water pumping systems, said the company.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The order is to be executed within 120 days from the date of issue of work order.

Shakti Pumps (India) is a manufacturer of stainless-steel pumps & energy efficient motors. The company holds dominating position in domestic solar pumps industry with more than 35% market share in KUSUM scheme.

The company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 45.2 crore in Q3 FY24 which is steeply higher than Rs 11.2 crore posted in Q3 FY23. Revenue from operation jumped 57% YoY to Rs 495.62 crore recorded in the third quarter of FY24.

The scrip slipped 3.97% to Rs 1,175 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Shakti Pumps bags order worth Rs 84 cr from HAREDA

KSB Limited secures prestigious LOA for Solar Water Pumping Systems Under PM-KUSUM III Scheme

Industrials shares fall

Nifty above 22,450 mark; metal shares shine

Barometers turn rangebound; realty shares witness profit booking

Market extends losses; Sensex slides 332 pts

Volumes jump at ITC Ltd counter

Board of Abbott India appoints Swati Dalal as MD

Salasar Techno receives NOA from TANGEDCO for contract worth Rs 1,034 crore

L&amp;T construction arm bags 'significant' order

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Mar 13 2024 | 11:19 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story