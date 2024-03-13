Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes jump at ITC Ltd counter

Last Updated : Mar 13 2024 | 11:50 AM IST
ITC Ltd saw volume of 4396.32 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 534.38 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8.23 lakh shares

Max Financial Services Ltd, DLF Ltd, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd, Tata Elxsi Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 13 March 2024.

ITC Ltd saw volume of 4396.32 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 534.38 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8.23 lakh shares. The stock increased 6.69% to Rs.431.30. Volumes stood at 26.62 lakh shares in the last session.

Max Financial Services Ltd notched up volume of 4.18 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 11.32 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 36934 shares. The stock slipped 0.89% to Rs.970.00. Volumes stood at 19117 shares in the last session.

DLF Ltd saw volume of 6.11 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 7.84 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 77855 shares. The stock dropped 0.60% to Rs.859.15. Volumes stood at 1.06 lakh shares in the last session.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd registered volume of 83072 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.23 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 25699 shares. The stock slipped 5.10% to Rs.1,915.95. Volumes stood at 18274 shares in the last session.

Tata Elxsi Ltd recorded volume of 19706 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2.77 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7126 shares. The stock gained 0.80% to Rs.7,635.00. Volumes stood at 5640 shares in the last session.

First Published: Mar 13 2024 | 11:00 AM IST

