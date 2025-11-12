Shangar Decor standalone net profit declines 79.49% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 21.97% to Rs 2.70 crore

Net profit of Shangar Decor declined 79.49% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 21.97% to Rs 2.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.2.703.4642.9641.911.151.440.501.060.160.78

