Shantai Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.10 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 40.43% to Rs 2.52 crore

Net profit of Shantai Industries remain constant at Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 and also during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 40.43% to Rs 2.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.

