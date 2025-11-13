ABC India standalone net profit declines 92.31% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 12.83% to Rs 38.94 crore

Net profit of ABC India declined 92.31% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 12.83% to Rs 38.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 44.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.38.9444.67-3.882.800.360.930.040.590.040.52

Powered by Capital Market - Live News