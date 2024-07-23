Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Sharda Cropchem reports consolidated net profit of Rs 27.25 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sharda Cropchem reports consolidated net profit of Rs 27.25 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Jul 23 2024
Sales rise 23.11% to Rs 785.11 crore

Net profit of Sharda Cropchem reported to Rs 27.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 88.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 23.11% to Rs 785.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 637.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales785.11637.75 23 OPM %9.81-9.29 -PBDT95.57-34.54 LP PBT30.79-104.82 LP NP27.25-88.64 LP

First Published: Jul 23 2024

