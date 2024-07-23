Saven Technologies standalone net profit rises 23.64% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 3.79% to Rs 3.30 crore

Net profit of Saven Technologies rose 23.64% to Rs 0.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 3.79% to Rs 3.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.3.303.4324.2420.120.960.800.910.740.680.55

