Saven Technologies standalone net profit rises 23.64% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 23 2024 | 2:32 PM IST
Sales decline 3.79% to Rs 3.30 crore

Net profit of Saven Technologies rose 23.64% to Rs 0.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 3.79% to Rs 3.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales3.303.43 -4 OPM %24.2420.12 -PBDT0.960.80 20 PBT0.910.74 23 NP0.680.55 24

First Published: Jul 23 2024 | 2:17 PM IST

