Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd is quoting at Rs 132.81, down 1.23% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 42.93% in last one year as compared to a 23.55% rally in NIFTY and a 2.2% fall in the Nifty Media index.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 132.81, down 1.23% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.83% on the day, quoting at 24306. The Sensex is at 79806.97, down 0.86%.Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd has eased around 12.12% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 3.23% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1953.7, down 0.86% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 114.78 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 210.05 lakh shares in last one month.

