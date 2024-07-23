Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Image
Last Updated : Jul 23 2024 | 2:17 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd is quoting at Rs 132.81, down 1.23% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 42.93% in last one year as compared to a 23.55% rally in NIFTY and a 2.2% fall in the Nifty Media index.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 132.81, down 1.23% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.83% on the day, quoting at 24306. The Sensex is at 79806.97, down 0.86%.Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd has eased around 12.12% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 3.23% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1953.7, down 0.86% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 114.78 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 210.05 lakh shares in last one month.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The PE of the stock is 26.55 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Budget 2024 Stock Market News LIVE: Sensex stages sharp recovery, down 200 pts; India VIX up 14%

Budget LIVE: Finance Minister Sitharaman cuts basic customs duty on mobile phones, chargers to 15%

Union Budget 2024: Jewellery shares rally as govt cuts custom duty on gold

Andhra Pradesh related stocks rally as FM provides spcl Budget allocation

Apple likely to launch next-gen iPhone SE in 2025: Expected specs, price

First Published: Jul 23 2024 | 1:36 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story