Share India Securities has allotted 16,92,785 fully paid-up equity shares of the Company of face value of Rs. 2/- each pursuant to conversion of 3,38,557 detachable warrants, i.e., 5 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each in lieu of each warrant, on payment of conversion amount, i.e., Rs. 525/- per detachable warrant, being the balance amount payable for conversion of detachable warrants into fully paid up equity shares.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp