Sheela Foam consolidated net profit declines 51.55% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Sheela Foam declined 51.55% to Rs 9.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 19.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 7.66% to Rs 874.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 812.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.874.94812.719.968.6569.5973.8820.0726.019.6619.94

