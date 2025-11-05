Maharashtra Seamless consolidated net profit declines 43.08% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 10.31% to Rs 1158.67 crore

Net profit of Maharashtra Seamless declined 43.08% to Rs 125.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 220.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 10.31% to Rs 1158.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1291.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1158.671291.8110.2717.58194.33317.05169.14291.81125.26220.08

