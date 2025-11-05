Whirlpool of India consolidated net profit declines 20.55% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 3.84% to Rs 1647.27 crore

Net profit of Whirlpool of India declined 20.55% to Rs 41.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 52.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 3.84% to Rs 1647.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1712.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1647.271712.993.515.0899.42125.2547.5973.3741.3352.02

