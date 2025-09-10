Sheela Foam receives ratings action from India Ratings and Research

Sheela Foam announced that the company has received a Long-Term Issuer Rating and ratings on its debt instruments from India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) as under:

Issuer rating - IND AA/ Stable (affirmed)

Bank loan facilities Rs 2000 crore - IND AA/ Stable / IND A1+ (assigned)

Bank loan facilities Rs 5000 crore - IND AA/ Stable / IND A1+ (affirmed)

Non convertible debentures Rs 7,250 crore - IND AA/ Stable (affirmed)

