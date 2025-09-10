Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Faze Three surges for third straight day; up over 51% in one month

Last Updated : Sep 10 2025 | 6:04 PM IST
Faze Three was locked in 20% upper circuit at Rs 547, extending its wining streak for third consecutive session.

The stock has risen 32.67% in three sessions, from its recent closing low of Rs 412.25 recorded on 05 September 2025.

In the last six months, the stock has zoomed 51.50% while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex and the S&P BSE SmallCap Index have added 9.86% and 19.62%, respectively.

On the technical front, the stocks RSI (14) was currently at 59.961. An RSI reading of 70 or above indicates an overbought condition. A reading of 30 or below indicates an oversold condition.

On the daily chart, the scrip is trading above its 10-day and 20-day simple moving averages placed at 446.15 and 464.84, respectively. It is, however, trading below its 100-day SMA position at 566.18.

Faze Three (FTL) is a manufacturer and exporter of home furnishing textile products, mainly floor coverings, bathmats, rugs, towels, blankets, throws, and cushions. They have diversified their product mix and have included chair pads, floor covering, curtains, and kitchen textiles in the past few years. FTL exports its home furnishings mainly to the US, UK and in major European countries.

The company had reported 75.90% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 12.77 crore on a 42.19% rise in revenue to Rs 211.97 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 10 2025 | 5:51 PM IST

