Home / Markets / Capital Market News / PB Fintech allots 50,082 equity shares under ESOP

PB Fintech allots 50,082 equity shares under ESOP

Image
Last Updated : Sep 10 2025 | 7:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
PB Fintech has allotted 50,082 equity shares under ESOP on 10 September 2025. Consequent to the above allotment, the issued and paid-up share capital of the Company stands increased from Rs. 91,85,14,564/- consisting of 45,92,57,282 equity shares having a face value of Rs. 2/- each to Rs. 91,86,14,728/- consisting of 45,93,07,364 equity shares having a face value of Rs. 2/- each.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Faze Three surges for third straight day; up over 51% in one month

INR recovers from record low levels; Weak dollar and foreign fund inflows aid

Sensex, Nifty end higher on easing US-India tensions, Fed rate cut hopes

Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index gains 2.63%

Urban Company IPO subscribed 3.13 times

First Published: Sep 10 2025 | 7:27 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story