PB Fintech allots 50,082 equity shares under ESOP

PB Fintech has allotted 50,082 equity shares under ESOP on 10 September 2025. Consequent to the above allotment, the issued and paid-up share capital of the Company stands increased from Rs. 91,85,14,564/- consisting of 45,92,57,282 equity shares having a face value of Rs. 2/- each to Rs. 91,86,14,728/- consisting of 45,93,07,364 equity shares having a face value of Rs. 2/- each.

