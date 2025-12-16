Shelter Pharma gains after securing international D3 cure capsules order

Shelter Pharma added 1.92% to Rs 36.70 it secured an international order from Taha Drugs & Chemicals for D3 Cure Capsules 3*10, with a total order value of $27,540.

The order is a fixed-cost contract and is to be executed within two months. The company said neither its promoters nor group companies have any interest in the entity awarding the contract. The transaction does not fall under related party transactions.

Shelter Pharma is engaged in manufacturing herbal products with well-built presence in Human Pharma as well as Veterinary space. Shelter is present in most of non-critical segment of Human as well as Veterinary Pharma through its well spread portfolio.