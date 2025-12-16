Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty tad below 25,900 level; metal shares decline

Nifty tad below 25,900 level; metal shares decline

Image
Last Updated : Dec 16 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
The key equity benchmarks traded with modest losses in the early afternoon trade amid persistent foreign portfolio outflows, a weakening rupee, and continued uncertainty over a trade agreement with the United States. The Nifty traded a tad below the 25,900 level. Metal shares declined after advancing in the past four consecutive trading sessions.

At 12:30 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, dropped 397.46 points or 0.47% to 84,815.90. The Nifty 50 index lost 129.45 points or 0.50% to 25,897.55.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index fell 0.65% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index slipped 0.48%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,616 shares rose and 2,312 shares fell. A total of 182 shares were unchanged.

Derivatives:

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, shed 0.17% to 10.23. The Nifty 30 December 2025 futures were trading at 25,973.80, at a premium of 66.15 points as compared with the spot at 25,907.65.

The Nifty option chain for the 30 December 2025 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 81.9 lakh contracts at the 26,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 80.9 lakh contracts was seen at 26,000 strike price.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Metal index rose 1.28% to 10,418.15. The index fell 3.02% in the four consecutive trading sessions.

Hindustan Copper (down 2.63%), Steel Authority of India (down 2.55%), NMDC (down 2.15%), Tata Steel (down 2.01%), Jindal Steel (down 1.84%), JSW Steel (down 1.79%), Hindalco Industries (down 1.67%), Adani Enterprises (down 1.61%), National Aluminium Company (down 1.4%) and APL Apollo Tubes (down 0.49%) rose.

Stocks in Spotlight:

RBL Bank slipped 1.76% after Buvanesh Tharashankar, chief financial officer (CFO), tendered his resignation to pursue opportunities outside the bank.

Ion Exchange India rallied 6.32% after the company received orders aggregating to around Rs 205 crore from multiple customers for ultra-pure water and wastewater treatment projects.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

FM says India's economic growth has been broad-based over last decade

PM Narendra Modi's Jordan Visit Yields New MoUs Boosting Ties in Clean Energy, Water, Culture & Digital Innovation

Crisil Ratings reaffirms Jubilant FoodWorks' CP rating at 'A1+'

Senores Pharma inks SPA for Apnar Pharma takeover

Amines & Plasticizers Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

First Published: Dec 16 2025 | 12:33 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story