Shikhar Leasing & Trading reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.05 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 6:33 PM IST
Sales rise 16.67% to Rs 0.21 crore

Net profit of Shikhar Leasing & Trading reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 16.67% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.210.18 17 OPM %38.10-133.33 -PBDT0.08-0.24 LP PBT0.07-0.25 LP NP0.05-0.25 LP

First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 6:10 PM IST

