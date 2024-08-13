Ugar Sugar Works reports standalone net loss of Rs 11.83 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 67.92% to Rs 315.79 crore

Net Loss of Ugar Sugar Works reported to Rs 11.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 9.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 67.92% to Rs 315.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 188.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.315.79188.062.173.25-4.24-0.76-11.03-7.63-11.83-9.14

