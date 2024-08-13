Samrat Pharmachem standalone net profit rises 239.34% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 40.61% to Rs 80.82 crore

Net profit of Samrat Pharmachem rose 239.34% to Rs 2.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 40.61% to Rs 80.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 57.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.80.8257.483.191.342.980.912.820.752.070.61

