Samrat Pharmachem standalone net profit rises 239.34% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 40.61% to Rs 80.82 croreNet profit of Samrat Pharmachem rose 239.34% to Rs 2.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 40.61% to Rs 80.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 57.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales80.8257.48 41 OPM %3.191.34 -PBDT2.980.91 227 PBT2.820.75 276 NP2.070.61 239
