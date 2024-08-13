Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Samrat Pharmachem standalone net profit rises 239.34% in the June 2024 quarter

Samrat Pharmachem standalone net profit rises 239.34% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 6:32 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 40.61% to Rs 80.82 crore

Net profit of Samrat Pharmachem rose 239.34% to Rs 2.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 40.61% to Rs 80.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 57.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales80.8257.48 41 OPM %3.191.34 -PBDT2.980.91 227 PBT2.820.75 276 NP2.070.61 239

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Reliance, Disney to offer concessions to win antitrust nod for merger

Vedanta board approves offer for sale for 2.6% stake in Hindustan Zinc

New study finds ocean's worth of water hiding beneath the surface of Mars

Nykaa raises stake in Dot & Key, to acquire Earth Rhythm for Rs 44.5 crore

L&T Semiconductor to sign contracts with 6 automobile companies by Sept

First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 6:10 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story