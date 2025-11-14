Shikhar Leasing & Trading standalone net profit rises 28.57% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.29% to Rs 0.24 crore

Net profit of Shikhar Leasing & Trading rose 28.57% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 14.29% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.0.240.2141.67-47.620.100.120.090.110.090.07

