DIC India standalone net profit rises 196.46% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.03% to Rs 222.23 crore

Net profit of DIC India rose 196.46% to Rs 5.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 1.03% to Rs 222.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 219.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.222.23219.965.283.3112.608.487.933.725.871.98

