Ganesh Benzoplast standalone net profit rises 42.31% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.45% to Rs 61.65 crore

Net profit of Ganesh Benzoplast rose 42.31% to Rs 20.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 14.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 13.45% to Rs 61.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 54.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.61.6554.3428.2139.7923.3424.4418.3119.7020.9214.70

Powered by Capital Market - Live News