Shilpa Medicare arm appoints Sridevi Khambhampaty as CEO

Shilpa Medicare informed that Sridevi Khambhampaty has been appointed as chief executive officer (CEO) of its wholly owned subsidiary, Shilpa Biologicals.

Sridevi Khambhampaty y is a recognized leader in the Biologics industry with over two decades of expertise in developing products for the Indian, US and EU markets. She has a PhD in Biophysics from NCBS-TIFR Bangalore, and also has a postdoctoral fellowship from Stanford University, California.

Khambhampaty has an overall techno commercial experience of over 22 years in various organizations, notably in Lymphoma & Leukemia Research Foundation, Dr. Reddys, Intas Pharmaceuticals. Her most recent assignment was with Syngene International.

