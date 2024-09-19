Zydus Lifesciences Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd is quoting at Rs 1044.6, down 3.27% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 67.2% in last one year as compared to a 27.59% rally in NIFTY and a 47.81% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1044.6, down 3.27% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.06% on the day, quoting at 25392.05. The Sensex is at 83172.83, up 0.27%.Zydus Lifesciences Ltd has eased around 12.41% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Zydus Lifesciences Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 2.13% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23025.2, down 0.76% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 20.64 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 35.34 lakh shares in last one month.

