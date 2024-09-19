Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd down for fifth straight session

Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd is quoting at Rs 6505.2, down 0.95% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 15.85% in last one year as compared to a 27.59% rally in NIFTY and a 47.81% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 6505.2, down 0.95% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.06% on the day, quoting at 25392.05. The Sensex is at 83172.83, up 0.27%.Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd has lost around 6.61% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 2.13% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23025.2, down 0.76% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.35 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.4 lakh shares in last one month.

