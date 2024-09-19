Laurus Labs Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Laurus Labs Ltd is quoting at Rs 463.95, down 4.42% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 17.43% in last one year as compared to a 27.59% rally in NIFTY and a 47.81% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Laurus Labs Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 463.95, down 4.42% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.06% on the day, quoting at 25392.05. The Sensex is at 83172.83, up 0.27%.Laurus Labs Ltd has gained around 6.07% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Laurus Labs Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 2.13% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23025.2, down 0.76% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 24.45 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 26.51 lakh shares in last one month.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp