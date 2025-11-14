Shivagrico Implements standalone net profit rises 133.33% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.03% to Rs 11.08 crore

Net profit of Shivagrico Implements rose 133.33% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 2.03% to Rs 11.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 10.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.11.0810.867.407.460.570.500.210.090.140.06

Powered by Capital Market - Live News