Nikhil Adhesives standalone net profit declines 30.94% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Nikhil Adhesives declined 30.94% to Rs 3.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 11.27% to Rs 131.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 147.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.131.05147.696.306.367.747.475.875.763.174.59

