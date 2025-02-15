Bandaram Pharma Packtech reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Feb 15 2025 | 9:11 AM IST
Sales rise 35.87% to Rs 10.00 crore

Net loss of Bandaram Pharma Packtech reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 35.87% to Rs 10.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 7.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales10.007.36 36 OPM %6.606.39 -PBDT0.420.30 40 PBT0.270.12 125 NP-0.010.12 PL

First Published: Feb 15 2025 | 7:33 AM IST

