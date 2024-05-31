Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shree Ganesh Biotech India standalone net profit rises 440.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Shree Ganesh Biotech India standalone net profit rises 440.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 9:11 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 52.63% to Rs 3.78 crore

Net profit of Shree Ganesh Biotech India rose 440.00% to Rs 0.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 52.63% to Rs 3.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 69.61% to Rs 0.62 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 67.53% to Rs 20.28 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 62.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales3.787.98 -53 20.2862.45 -68 OPM %-13.76-6.02 --1.043.46 - PBDT0.540.10 440 0.852.72 -69 PBT0.540.10 440 0.852.72 -69 NP0.540.10 440 0.622.04 -70

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Shree Ganesh Biotech India standalone net profit declines 66.67% in the December 2023 quarter

Shree Ganesh Elastoplast reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.42 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Shree Ganesh Elastoplast reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.97 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Shree Ganesh Remedies standalone net profit rises 10.34% in the December 2023 quarter

Board of Rossari Biotech approves incorporation of subsidiary in Dubai

Aarti Inds appoints Suyog Kalyanji Kotecha as CEO

Omkar Pharmachem reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sidh Automobiles reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2024 quarter

N D Metal Industries standalone net profit declines 71.43% in the March 2024 quarter

Kanoria Energy &amp; Infrastructure reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.07 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 31 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story