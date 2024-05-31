Shree Ganesh Biotech India standalone net profit rises 440.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 52.63% to Rs 3.78 croreNet profit of Shree Ganesh Biotech India rose 440.00% to Rs 0.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 52.63% to Rs 3.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 69.61% to Rs 0.62 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 67.53% to Rs 20.28 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 62.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
