Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 9:11 AM IST
Sales decline 14.43% to Rs 76.89 crore

Net profit of Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure reported to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 14.43% to Rs 76.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 89.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 17.70% to Rs 7.86 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 11.01% to Rs 347.78 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 313.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales76.8989.86 -14 347.78313.29 11 OPM %5.221.44 -7.417.71 - PBDT1.220.17 618 14.0716.65 -15 PBT0.36-0.65 LP 10.5513.38 -21 NP0.07-0.35 LP 7.869.55 -18

First Published: May 31 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

