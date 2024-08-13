Shree Ganesh Biotech India standalone net profit rises 60.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 56.85% to Rs 3.56 crore

Net profit of Shree Ganesh Biotech India rose 60.00% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 56.85% to Rs 3.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 8.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.3.568.25-3.651.820.240.150.240.150.240.15

