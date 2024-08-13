Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shree Ganesh Biotech India standalone net profit rises 60.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Shree Ganesh Biotech India standalone net profit rises 60.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 4:52 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 56.85% to Rs 3.56 crore

Net profit of Shree Ganesh Biotech India rose 60.00% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 56.85% to Rs 3.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 8.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales3.568.25 -57 OPM %-3.651.82 -PBDT0.240.15 60 PBT0.240.15 60 NP0.240.15 60

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

EyeROV raises Rs 10 cr in pre-Series A round led by Unicorn India Ventures

LIVE: Nykaa Q1 PAT soars 152% to Rs 13.64 crore, revenue jumps 23%

Indian visa application centre in Dhaka resumes limited operations

We didn't even get desired coach for Olympics: Indian shuttler Ashwini

Selling your home? Here are tips for a hassle-free transaction

First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 4:36 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story