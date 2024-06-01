Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shree Ganesh Remedies standalone net profit rises 87.91% in the March 2024 quarter

Shree Ganesh Remedies standalone net profit rises 87.91% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 01 2024 | 4:04 PM IST
Sales rise 26.07% to Rs 37.33 crore

Net profit of Shree Ganesh Remedies rose 87.91% to Rs 12.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 26.07% to Rs 37.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 29.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 85.24% to Rs 28.12 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 15.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 37.81% to Rs 125.90 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 91.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales37.3329.61 26 125.9091.36 38 OPM %45.3529.21 -33.2125.66 - PBDT18.108.91 103 44.2823.98 85 PBT16.247.88 106 38.1720.24 89 NP12.596.70 88 28.1215.18 85

First Published: Jun 01 2024 | 3:52 PM IST

