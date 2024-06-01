Shree Ganesh Remedies standalone net profit rises 87.91% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 26.07% to Rs 37.33 croreNet profit of Shree Ganesh Remedies rose 87.91% to Rs 12.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 26.07% to Rs 37.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 29.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 85.24% to Rs 28.12 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 15.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 37.81% to Rs 125.90 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 91.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
