Shree Ganesh Remedies standalone net profit rises 87.91% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 26.07% to Rs 37.33 crore

Net profit of Shree Ganesh Remedies rose 87.91% to Rs 12.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 26.07% to Rs 37.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 29.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 85.24% to Rs 28.12 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 15.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 37.81% to Rs 125.90 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 91.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

37.3329.61125.9091.3645.3529.2133.2125.6618.108.9144.2823.9816.247.8838.1720.2412.596.7028.1215.18

