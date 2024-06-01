Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tata Motors total sales rises 2% YoY in May'24

Tata Motors total sales rises 2% YoY in May'24

Image
Last Updated : Jun 01 2024 | 3:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The auto major's total domestic and international sales for May 2024 stood at Rs 76,766 units, up 2.39% as compared with 74,973 units in May 2023.

The company's total domestic sales rose by 2% to 75,173 units sold in May 2024 as against 73,448 units sold in the same period last year.

Total commercial vehicles sales stood at 29,691 units in May 2024, recording growth of 2% from 28,989 units in May 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Total sales for MH&ICV Domestic & International Business in May 2024, including trucks and buses, stood at 13,532 units compared to 12,292 units in May 2023, registering the growth of 10.09%.

Domestic sale of MH&ICV in May 2024, including trucks and buses, stood at 12,987 units, compared to 11,776 units in May 2023.

Total Passenger vehicles sales (including EV) increased 2%YoY to Rs 46,697 units in May 2024.

Tata Motors, part of the Tata group, is a global automobile manufacturer of cars, utility vehicles, pick-ups, trucks and buses.

The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 17,528.59 crore in Q4 FY24, steeply higher from Rs 5,496.04 crore posted in Q4 FY23. Revenue from operations increased 13.52% YoY to Rs 1,19,213.35 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2024.

The scrip fell 0.14% to end at Rs 922.85 on 31 May 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Tata Motors hits life-time high after Q3 PAT zooms to Rs 7,145 cr.

Tata Motors JLR wholesale climbs 16% YoY in Q4

Tata Motors global wholesales rises 8% YoY in Q4

Tata Motors rises as domestic sales rises 12% YoY in April'24

Auto stocks edge higher

Escorts Kubota sells 8,612 tractors in May 2024; construction equipment sales up 3.3% YoY

Chadha Papers consolidated net profit declines 79.46% in the March 2024 quarter

Cosboard Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.16 crore in the March 2024 quarter

M&amp;M total sales rises 17% YoY to 71,682 units in May'24

La Opala RG standalone net profit declines 18.97% in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: Jun 01 2024 | 2:57 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story