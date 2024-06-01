Tata Motors total sales rises 2% YoY in May'24

The auto major's total domestic and international sales for May 2024 stood at Rs 76,766 units, up 2.39% as compared with 74,973 units in May 2023.

The company's total domestic sales rose by 2% to 75,173 units sold in May 2024 as against 73,448 units sold in the same period last year.

Total commercial vehicles sales stood at 29,691 units in May 2024, recording growth of 2% from 28,989 units in May 2023.

Total sales for MH&ICV Domestic & International Business in May 2024, including trucks and buses, stood at 13,532 units compared to 12,292 units in May 2023, registering the growth of 10.09%.

Domestic sale of MH&ICV in May 2024, including trucks and buses, stood at 12,987 units, compared to 11,776 units in May 2023.

Total Passenger vehicles sales (including EV) increased 2%YoY to Rs 46,697 units in May 2024.

Tata Motors, part of the Tata group, is a global automobile manufacturer of cars, utility vehicles, pick-ups, trucks and buses.

The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 17,528.59 crore in Q4 FY24, steeply higher from Rs 5,496.04 crore posted in Q4 FY23. Revenue from operations increased 13.52% YoY to Rs 1,19,213.35 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2024.

The scrip fell 0.14% to end at Rs 922.85 on 31 May 2024.

