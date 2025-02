Shree Metalloys standalone net profit rises 1700.00% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 46.50% to Rs 21.58 crore

Net profit of Shree Metalloys rose 1700.00% to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 46.50% to Rs 21.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 14.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.21.5814.732.460.410.610.090.550.030.360.02

