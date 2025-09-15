Shreeji Shipping gains after Q1 PAT climbs 50% YoY to Rs 37 cr

Shreeji Shipping Global advanced 1.61% to Rs 259.50 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 49.7% to Rs 37.21 crore on 23.9% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 161.19 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) jumped 55.8% YoY to Rs 37.21 crore in Q1 June 2025.

EBITDA stood at Rs 61.64 crore in Q1 FY26, registering the growth of 58.02% compared with Rs 39.01 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year. EBITDA margin expanded 825 bps to 38.24% in Q1 FY26 as against 29.99% in Q1 FY25.

Ashok kumar Haridas Lal, chairman & managing director, said, Typically, the first half of the financial year sees lower revenue compared to the second half due to monsoon-related restrictions at some ports. Despite this, we achieved a revenue increase, supported by our diverse service offerings, long-term contracts, and wide geographic presence, which help us manage seasonal fluctuations. We expect the remaining quarters of FY26 to continue performing strongly.

Recently company has received a Letter of Intent to establish floating crane facilities at Diamond Harbour under the Syama Prasad Mukharjee Port Trust Kolkata. This strategic addition will enhance our port-led services and is expected to contribute to revenue starting this financial year. Additionally, the fresh capital raised from our IPO will support the expansion of our service portfolio. With a well-diversified fleet, strong customer relationships, and a robust pipeline of projects, we remain confident in sustaining growth, enhancing profitability, and delivering long-term value to our stakeholders. Shares of Shreeji Shipping Global entered into the stock market on 26 August 2025. The counter was listed at Rs 271.85, exhibiting a premium of 7.88% to the issue price. The IPO was subscribed 58.10 times.