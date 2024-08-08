Shreyas Shipping & Logistics consolidated net profit rises 50.38% in the June 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Aug 08 2024 | 3:32 PM IST
Sales rise 32.85% to Rs 93.90 crore

Net profit of Shreyas Shipping & Logistics rose 50.38% to Rs 1.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 32.85% to Rs 93.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 70.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales93.9070.68 33 OPM %30.4910.43 -PBDT22.8620.73 10 PBT2.742.23 23 NP1.971.31 50

First Published: Aug 08 2024 | 3:24 PM IST

