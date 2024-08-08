Shreyas Shipping & Logistics consolidated net profit rises 50.38% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 32.85% to Rs 93.90 crore

Net profit of Shreyas Shipping & Logistics rose 50.38% to Rs 1.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 32.85% to Rs 93.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 70.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.93.9070.6830.4910.4322.8620.732.742.231.971.31

