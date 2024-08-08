Moneyboxx Finance standalone net profit rises 162.20% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 94.25% to Rs 45.63 croreNet profit of Moneyboxx Finance rose 162.20% to Rs 4.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 94.25% to Rs 45.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 23.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales45.6323.49 94 OPM %45.9846.53 -PBDT6.032.45 146 PBT4.481.78 152 NP4.301.64 162
